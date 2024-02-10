Argent Industrial (JSE:ART) jumps 12% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Argent Industrial Limited (JSE:ART) share price has soared 311% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 23% in about a quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Argent Industrial managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 33% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Argent Industrial's TSR for the last 5 years was 369%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Argent Industrial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 36% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Argent Industrial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Argent Industrial that you should be aware of.

