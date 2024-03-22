Argent Industrial (JSE:ART) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Argent Industrial's (JSE:ART) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Argent Industrial is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = R316m ÷ (R2.3b - R527m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Argent Industrial has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 21% generated by the Building industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Argent Industrial has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Argent Industrial's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Argent Industrial are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 64%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Argent Industrial is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 285% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Argent Industrial can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Argent Industrial that we think you should be aware of.

