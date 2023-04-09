Argent Industrial's (JSE:ART) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Argent Industrial's (JSE:ART) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Argent Industrial is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = R290m ÷ (R1.9b - R409m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Argent Industrial has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Building industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Argent Industrial compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Argent Industrial here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Argent Industrial Tell Us?

Argent Industrial has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. In addition to that, Argent Industrial is employing 43% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Argent Industrial's ROCE

Overall, Argent Industrial gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

