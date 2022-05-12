U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Argentina Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Databook 2022: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2019-2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

BNPL payment industry in Argentina has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 127.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 723.8 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Argentina remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 44.3% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 318.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 6540.7 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Disclaimer

2. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness
2.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs
3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028
3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

4. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel
4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2019 - 2028
4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

5. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector
5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects
5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Sector
5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category

6. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
6.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
8.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
9.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
10.1 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.2 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.3 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
11.4 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mevqu0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-buy-now-pay-later-bnpl-market-databook-2022-75-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-2019-2028-301545894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

