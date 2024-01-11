Argentina Buyers Snap Up Importer Bonds in Turnaround for Milei

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina importers snapped up bonds aimed at helping them pay down debts owed to suppliers abroad in a win for President Javier Milei after two previous auctions of the notes flopped.

The Argentine Central Bank sold nearly $1.2 billion of the securities in an auction that concluded Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Buyers rushed in after the government sweetened the terms, leading the bank to upsize the sale from $750 million, the person said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

It was a sharp reversal after the inaugural auction on Dec. 28 saw the government sell just $68 million of the $750 million offered. A second attempt saw even fewer sales.

The turnaround came after Milei’s administration changed a norm in how importers could use the proceeds of the bonds. They are now allowed to transfer the dollars they raise from selling the notes on the secondary market directly to their foreign suppliers, according to a statement on the bank’s website. The payments weren’t allowed under previous rules.

The securities are key to helping importers settle some $30 billion owed to suppliers abroad and improving the central bank’s balance sheet. The sales are also meant to help Milei wrestle a chronic dollar shortage and strict capital controls, both of which have bottlenecked trade.

The dollar-denominated importer notes are called “Bopreal” — which stands for “bonds for the reconstruction of a free Argentina” — and offer a 5% annual interest rate with a 2027 maturity. They can be bought in local currency, which in turn would help the central bank absorb some pesos in the economy in a bid to ease inflation already running at 211% a year, the highest in Latin America.

