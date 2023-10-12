Argentina Central Bank Hikes Rate to 133% After Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank sharply raised its key rate Thursday for the sixth time this year in an effort to contain inflation as price gains continue accelerating above 100% before a presidential election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The monetary authority raised its key rate 15 percentage points to 133%, according to a statement. The move came after September inflation data published Thursday showing prices rose 138.3% from a year ago, the fastest pace since the early 1990s when Argentina was exiting hyperinflation. It also comes after officials hiked rates 21 percentage points in August.

Read More: Argentina’s Black Market Peso Rate Tops 1,000 Per Dollar (1)

Despite one of the world’s highest monetary policy rates, inflation continues to gallop in the country largely lacking credit as the Oct. 22 election nerves overwhelm markets and society.

Frontrunner candidate Javier Milei earlier this week encouraged Argentines to stop saving in pesos as he’s promising dollarization — replacing the national currency with US greenbacks. His comments drew sharp criticism from investors, banks and politicians who accused him of exacerbating the selloff.

The Argentine peso has suffered sharp losses in recent weeks, with the black market exchange rate weakening about 20% so far in October, touched a record low of 1,040 pesos per dollar on Tuesday. Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is the incumbent coalition’s presidential candidate, has frozen the official exchange rate at 350 until the election.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.