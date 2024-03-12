Argentina Cuts Rates to 80% in Surprise Move as Inflation Cools

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 80% from 100% as policymakers see monthly inflation cooling while the peso continues to strengthen against the US dollar in parallel markets.

Despite annual inflation over 250%, the monetary authority cited a range of factors in explaining the cut late Monday night, including its steady rebuilding of reserves. Since President Javier Milei’s inauguration on Dec. 10, Central Bank President Santiago Bausili has bought up $9.6 billion in the country’s currency market to help restore the cash stockpile it needs to stabilize the peso, according to the bank’s statement.

Argentina’s statistics agency is due to publish February inflation figures on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect consumer price gains will come in at 15% on the month, continuing to cool from 21% in January and 26% in December. On a yearly basis, however, inflation is likely to eclipse 280%.

