Argentina Data Center Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy and Caterpillar Among Others
The report considers the present scenario of the Argentina data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Argentina data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027.
Key Report Highlights
The COVID-19 impact, remote working has led to the increase in data generation at local levels along with the introduction of data privacy and protection law, Ley de Proteccion de Los Datos Personales will drive the demand for data centers in Argentina.
The Government had announced its ICT targets for 2020-2023 in its Plan ConectAR. The plan aims at improved 4G connectivity, deployment of 5G, improvement in satellite and fiber optic coverage, bridging the digital divide, especially in rural areas, increased adoption of cloud computing, especially for government services, setting up of a national data center, and increase in the adoption of digital television.
In Argentina, local enterprises, bank institutions, and international companies are some customers hosting their data in colocation data centers. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.
