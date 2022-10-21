Argentina Dismantles Illegal Crypto Mining Operation, Apprehends 40

Argentina’s tax collection agency (AFIP), together with the government of Buenos Aires province, arrested 40 people after 70 raids that took down an illegal crypto mining operation, the government announced Thursday.

The AFIP located a shed allegedly used for crypto mining, “with a large number of video boards along with racks and sources required for their connection,” the agency said, adding that it seized “significant amounts of cash and crypto mining equipment.”

In September, AFIP started carrying out inspection and control tasks against the crypto industry for the first time, conducting raids across the country in search of unregistered crypto miners.

