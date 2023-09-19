Argentina Economy Shrank Most Since Pandemic Amid Record Drought

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy contracted more than expected between April and June, the worst quarter since the peak of the pandemic in early 2020, confirming the country is barreling into a deep recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product in South America’s second-largest economy shrank 2.8% in the second quarter from the January to March period, more than the 2.5% contraction seen in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, GDP contracted 4.9%, according to government data published Thursday.

A record drought that cost $20 billion of agriculture exports and accelerated food inflation took a heavy toll on economic activity in Argentina. Overall exports during the second quarter declined 4.1% while imports rose 3.7%, weighing down growth. Consumer spending dropped while government expenditure was flat during the quarter.

The outlook has only worsened in recent months after the government devalued the peso after the Aug. 13 primary election, a sign that the central bank had run out of money to prop up the currency.

That devaluation prompted businesses to hike prices some 20% overnight, resulting in Argentina’s highest inflation reading since the country was exiting hyperinflation in the early 1990s. Dizzying price increases have undoubtedly hurt real wages and consumer spending, dragging growth lower during the current quarter.

Argentina’s economy is expected to technically enter recession — its sixth in a decade — during the third quarter as inflation gallops past 124%, fueled by economic policy failures and uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 presidential election. With quarterly contractions forecast for the next two quarters, economists surveyed by the central bank see GDP declining 3% this year.

Story continues

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.