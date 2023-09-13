Argentina to Keep Key Interest Rate Unchanged Despite Surging Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate unchanged despite monthly inflation galloping to a three-decade high because policymakers expect price gains to slow later in the year, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Central bank policymakers plan to hold the benchmark Leliq rate at the current 118% level during a board meeting on Thursday, according to the people, who asked not to be named to discuss upcoming policy decisions. The officials expect monthly inflation to remain above 10% in September, after hitting between 11% and 12% in August, before slowing to single-digits in October, one of the people said.

A central bank spokesman said the agency doesn’t comment in advance on rate decisions.

Argentina’s statistics agency will release inflation figures for August later on Wednesday, with analysts expecting an acceleration to 11.5% from July, the fastest monthly rate since the country came out of hyperinflation over three decades ago.

BCRA, as the central bank is known, last raised rates and devalued the officially-controlled currency by 18% in August the day after an unexpected primary result saw outsider libertarian economist Javier Milei take first place in the key vote. The International Monetary Fund has asked Argentina to maintain its rate positive in real terms, which strip out inflation, as part of the country’s $44 billion agreement.

The real interest rate still remains positive despite the expected August data because it incorporates expected inflation, senior economy ministry official Gabriel Rubinstein told Bloomberg News in a separate telephone interview. Monthly inflation could return to single digits in October, he said.

The central bank will on Wednesday also publish its monthly survey of economists, with estimates for inflation, economic activity and other markets in Argentina.

