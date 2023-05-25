Argentina launches dispute against United States at WTO

A logo is seen at the WTO in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Argentina has initiated a dispute against the United States at the World Trade Organization regarding tubular goods used in oil production, the trade watchdog said on Thursday.

The so-called "request for consultations" which is the first formal step in the WTO's dispute settlement process concerns allegations that the United States has used anti-dumping measures against tubular goods originating from Argentina.

This is the third such dispute brought by Argentina on the same matter, the WTO said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Edit6ing by Madeline Chambers)