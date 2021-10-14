U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +33.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,489.00
    +232.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,890.50
    +126.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.00
    +20.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    +1.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -2.10 (-10.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3500
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,030.13
    +3,356.87 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,386.96
    +52.56 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.87
    +48.05 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Argentina Lithium Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

·1 min read
In this article:
TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 28, 2021, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news release.

Argentina Lithium &amp; Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium &amp; Energy Corp.)
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"With the agreement finalized, we can begin planning for an expedited exploration and drilling program. These properties hold exceptional lithium discovery potential," stated Nikolaos Cacos, President and C.E.O.

The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-rincon-west-and-pocitos-properties-in-salta-province-301400111.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c8900.html

