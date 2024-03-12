Argentina Monthly Inflation Slows to 13% as Milei Cuts Bite

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s monthly inflation slowed for a second consecutive time as the impact of December’s large peso devaluation fades and President Javier Milei’s austerity measures push the economy into recession.

Consumer prices rose 13.2% in February from a month earlier, below economists’ expectations of a 15% gain, according to government data published Tuesday. On a yearly basis, prices surged 276.2%, the fastest pace since South America’s second-biggest economy exited hyperinflation in the early 1990s.

Central bank President Santiago Bausili announced a surprise rate cut to 80% from 100% late Monday, citing a “descending trajectory” in retail prices despite the “strong statistical drag” of high monthly inflation, alongside the steady rebuilding of international reserves. The inflation results reflect a lower pass-through than initially expected from December’s currency intervention, policymakers said.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said Tuesday at an event in Buenos Aires he expects monthly inflation to slow below 10% by mid-2024. Separately, he noted that Milei still aims to achieve a “competition of currencies” where the US dollar would also be legal tender. Caputo added that the International Monetary Fund is open to discussing a new program to replace Argentina’s $44 billion program that would include fresh funds.

After taking office, Milei devalued the official peso exchange rate by 54%, instituted a 2% crawling monthly peg and lifted hundreds of price freezes. But the austerity measures also wiped out social security spending and inflation-adjusted wages, sharply curbing consumption and deepening the economic recession.

While inflation has been easing since its 25% monthly peak in December, progress is expected to slow as Milei continues to eliminate generous state subsidies that were artificially restraining energy bills and transport prices. March is expected to be a particularly harsh month as children return to school and unions negotiate salary increases, according to Gabriel Caamano, an economist at Buenos Aires-based Consultora Ledesma.

The central bank’s dovish policy move contrasts with IMF guidance from its most recent review of Argentina’s large program, where staff argued “the monetary policy stance would need to be tightened to support money demand and disinflation.” The fund projects a 2.8% contraction in Argentina’s economy this year, followed by 5% growth in 2025.

