Argentina Proposes Peso Debt Swap That May Top $71 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is proposing a debt swap to banks in the country that could top as much as $71 billion for peso notes due this year with the aim of postponing maturities and reducing the financial deficit to zero.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno met Thursday afternoon with representatives of local and foreign banks operating in Argentina to present the plan, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter. They said they will issue new peso bonds in February to swap for the 2024 maturities, the people added, asking not to be named because the information is not public.

If the swap succeeds, it would be Argentina’s largest domestic debt rollover in history. An Economy Ministry spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The talks are ongoing and terms of the proposal could change.

Argentine Treasury debt payments in local currency for this year are currently estimated at 57.5 trillion pesos ($71 billion at the official rate), according to local brokerage GMA Capital. That includes notes with interest payments tied to inflation, the exchange rate and fixed rate bonds, according to GMA, which estimates that around 40% of this debt is in the private sector, instead of public banks which are generally forced by the government to rollover.

Caputo and Quirno told bankers the swap will be voluntary and the bonds will be tailored to the banks’ needs, although they will be placed at market prices, the people said. The policymakers proposed issuing inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2025, 2026 and 2027 as one possible alternative for the swap.

