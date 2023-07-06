Argentina to push July IMF debt payments to month-end -source

Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will push loan repayments due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July to the end of the month, a person familiar with the matter at the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

The payments total $2.6 billion for the month and include $1.3 billion due on Friday.

The cash-strapped country bundled its June payments in a similar way - as it is permitted to do - and paid partly in Chinese yuan as it suffered a shortage of dollar reserves.

Argentina struck a $44 billion loan deal with the IMF last year to replace a failed 2018 program. It is negotiating to accelerate payouts from the program and ease economic targets.

The IMF did not respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

