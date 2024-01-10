Argentina Reached Deal With IMF Staff to Unlock $3.3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina reached an agreement Wednesday with staff from the International Monetary Fund on the seventh review of the country’s $44 billion program, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified before a public announcement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Javier Milei’s press office said in a one-sentence statement earlier Wednesday that an agreement will be announced later in the day after details were finalized, not specifying the timing or type of accord. An IMF spokesman didn’t comment on Argentina’s statement.

Wall Street swiftly showed support for the agreement. Shortly after its announcement, the country’s benchmark dollar bonds due 2030 climbed some 1.3 cents to trade at around 39 cents on the dollar, according to indicative price data compiled by Bloomberg, representing its biggest intraday leap since Nov. 24.

Pending IMF executive board approval, the agreement would send about $3.3 billion to Argentina, which Milei’s government will in turn tap to pay down previous IMF debts due at the end of the month and beyond. More broadly, the staff-level deal buys Milei time to decide whether to continue with the current program brokered by his predecessor or negotiate a new one.

Read More: Argentina Readies $1 Billion Bond Payment Amid IMF Deal Rework

The staff-level agreement comes after senior IMF officials visited Argentina for negotiations, a symbolically positive development after talks were held almost entirely outside the country for years as tensions flared between President Alberto Fernandez and the fund’s leadership.

Before this round of IMF talks, Milei’s team, led by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, proposed sharp austerity measures, mass deregulation and implemented a 54% currency devaluation with an aim of resetting the crisis-prone economy. Still, monetary policy remains a point of contention: IMF officials have long insisted interest rates remain above inflation; the central bank changed its benchmark instrument last month, leading to a sharp rate cut despite galloping prices.

Story continues

Central bank officials continue to maintain a crawling peg currency system inherited from the previous government, letting the peso slowly devalue only 2% a month. Analysts say that pace won’t last long with inflation at current levels and the parallel peso beginning to sell off again in January.

Read More: Milei Pitches Banks $71 Billion Swap to Clean Up Argentina Debt

Milei’s first IMF pact would mark a new chapter in the president’s most recent saga in Argentina where, by the fund’s own reckoning, it faces major reputational risks. A record bailout in 2018 — where Caputo was ousted as central bank chief at the time — failed to rescue the economy from a currency crisis and was eventually replaced in 2022 with another agreement with which the previous government routinely failed to comply.

But so far, Milei and the fund are in a honeymoon phase. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva applauded his first moves and top members of the president’s economic team even met with senior US Treasury officials in the president’s first month in office. Milei went as far to say that the IMF “sees us as heroes” because of his austerity-driven program.

While Milei enjoys support from Washington, his market-friendly measures to fix Argentina’s economy imply severe pain ahead, and public pushback has already flared up. A general strike organized by labor unions is scheduled for Jan. 24, while scenes of Buenos Aires residents banging pots and pans in defiance of his austerity campaign are becoming routine. Inflation likely surpassed 200% in December, according to private estimates, as Milei dismantled price controls amid the peso devaluation.

--With assistance from Kevin Simauchi.

(Updates to add market reaction in third paragraph; adds chart below fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.