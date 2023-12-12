Argentina to Roll Out First Crisis Measures in Evening Broadcast

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo will deliver a recorded speech Tuesday evening to outline emergency measures from President Javier Milei’s new government meant to halt the nation’s slide deeper into crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The announcement will come after 5 p.m. local time on Milei’s second full day in office, according to the government’s chief spokesman, Manuel Adorni.

Milei outlined a somber vision for rapid policy change in his Sunday inauguration address, though Caputo hasn’t detailed the extent of the measures yet. Adorni didn’t provide any other details about Caputo’s broadcast at his Tuesday morning press conference in Buenos Aires.

The government closed Argentina’s export registry Monday, a technical step that often foreshadows a currency devaluation or major policy change. The central bank also confirmed that there would be limited transactions in the country’s official exchange market until the government implemented its own policies.

Local businesses are bracing for the worst with inflation already above 140% annually. Supermarkets and grocery stores are receiving price hikes north of 20% from suppliers in recent days, while gas stations have boosted prices by a similar amount.

In his inauguration address, Milei said private estimates for monthly inflation from December to February range between 20% to 40%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.