Argentina Says IMF to Visit Thursday to Restart Negotiations

(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund officials are expected in Argentina this week to start negotiating with the new government of President Javier Milei on a $44 billion program that went off track during the previous administration.

The delegation will arrive in Buenos Aires on Thursday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said during his morning news conference Tuesday, without detailing who’s coming nor how long they’re expected to stay.

Milei’s cabinet chief Nicolas Posse and Economy Minister Luis Caputo will lead talks with IMF staff, according to Adorni. Argentina must pay the Fund nearly $2.6 billion in debt maturities in January and February.

The IMF’s press office didn’t immediately provide comment.

It’ll be the first in-person meetings between Milei’s administration and IMF staff since the libertarian president took office Dec. 10, though Caputo and Posse met with IMF leadership in Washington during the transition period. The mere presence of an IMF delegation in Argentina signals a change of tone between Milei and his predecessor, Alberto Fernandez, who almost entirely held talks outside the country while criticizing the institution in public.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva applauded Milei’s first economic measures, which included announcements of sharp spending cuts taking place this year and a 54% currency devaluation, calling them “an important step toward restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic potential.”

Argentina’s agreement, the largest on the IMF’s balance sheet, veered off course during Fernandez’s administration as his economic team delayed talks and routinely missed key targets in the program, though continued receiving IMF disbursements.

In a recent TV interview with La Nacion, Milei said the IMF will support his austerity-driven economic plan.

“The Fund sees us as heroes,” Milei said. “We’re working to comply with the agreement.”

