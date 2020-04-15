Argentina Sets Stage for Restructuring With $50 Billion Filing

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina registered to issue more than $50 billion in new debt as it moves closer to making a painful restructuring offer to bondholders.

The filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gives an inkling of how much in new securities the country anticipates issuing in the restructuring. The government has said it will make its offer to holders of foreign bonds in coming days.

Investors are already pricing in a brutal outcome, with most of Argentina’s $69 billion in overseas bonds eligible for the debt negotiation trading at about 30 cents on the dollar. The economy is set to contract for a third year as the country copes with a currency that’s lost almost two-thirds of its value in the past 24 months and inflation that exceeded 50% in February. The challenge has only grown worse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC filing cites the pandemic as a possible risk factor that could affect the securities’ value in the future.

Last week, the government suspended all payments on foreign-currency securities issued in the domestic market for the rest of the year. For overseas bonds, President Alberto Fernandez is seeking a negotiated settlement to avoid a hard default, allowing the country to shore up its finances as it embarks on an effort to bolster the economy. Argentina’s next coupon payment is for about $500 million on April 22.

The country’s gross domestic product will contract 5.7% in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Notes due in 2026 slipped 0.7 cent Wednesday to 27 cents on the dollar.

