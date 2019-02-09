Argentina’s State Public Transport Card SUBE Accepts Bitcoin

Argentinian state public transport card SUBE (Sistema Único de Boleto Electrónico) can now be topped up using Bitcoin (BTC), Cointelegraph in Spanish reported Friday, Feb. 8.

Alto Viaje, a platform for adding money to SUBE cards, has partnered with Bitex, which provides blockchain-driven financial services to businesses. As a result of the partnership, the SUBE card can now be funded using BTC, via Alto Viaje’s website.

Cointelegraph spoke to Manuel Beaudroit, CMO at Bitex, who said that SUBE — that can be used to travel by train, bus and subway — is used by over seven million people in 37 locations in Argentina. He explained that Alto Viaje has previously worked with PayPal and Rapipago, an Argentinian digital payments system.

Beaudroit further explained that the main goal of the partnership is to give people wider access to “such a revolutionary technology, as Bitcoin.”

The technology provider behind SUBE is Argentina’s Nacion Servicios S.A., a subsidiary of Banco de la Nación Argentina, the country’s national bank.

As Cointelegraph reported previously, major U.K. public transport provider Go-Ahead Group Plc. has recently partnered with a blockchain startup DOVU to introduce a tokenized rewards system for rail customers. Following the agreement, DOVU will launch a platform, which uses a native ERC-20 token, DOV, to reward members for sharing their travel data.

