Argentina Takes Leap Into Unknown With Javier Milei as President

(Bloomberg) -- Libertarian outsider Javier Milei won Argentina’s presidency promising a radical shakeup to fix decades of policy mismanagement, a strategy that resonated with a populace suffering under a nosediving economy, a prolonged currency meltdown, and one of the world’s fastest inflation rates.

With 93% of ballots counted after Sunday’s runoff election, Milei took 56% of the votes to 44% for Economy Minister Sergio Massa of the incumbent left-wing Peronist coalition, according to the official electoral authority. Massa conceded in a speech to supporters in Buenos Aires.

“Argentines chose another path,” Massa said.

The result hands Milei a mandate to pursue campaign pledges including ditching the peso for the US dollar and shuttering the central bank, while undertaking drastic cuts to public spending in an attempt to jolt the country of 46 million out of its malaise.

Yet Milei’s brand of shock therapy sets Argentina on a path of deep uncertainty, with some economists warning that dollarizing the $622 billion economy at a time when international reserves are depleted could tip the South American nation into another bout of hyperinflation. International Monetary Fund officials have meanwhile called on the next government to swiftly reset the economy, emphasizing that there’s no time for gradual policies.

The fact that Argentines opted for radical change instead of the continuity offered by Massa and the once all-conquering Peronist movement is testament to the pain they are feeling as inflation gallops toward 143%, robbing them of their buying power. The libertarian economist gave the clearest albeit riskiest answer to the everyday reality of runaway price acceleration, voters’ biggest problem.

Attention will now turn to how Milei implements his most contested measures with only a handful of representatives in a fragmented congress and an impatient electorate, with more than 40% of Argentines below the poverty line. He will take office Dec. 10.

Before then, the central bank has nearly run out of international reserves to prop up the peso, meaning a large currency devaluation is expected any day now. Monday is a public holiday in Argentina but the country’s offshore assets will be trading in international markets.

In his concession speech, Massa also called on Milei to meet President Alberto Fernandez to start “a transition plan” to ensure economic certainty and establish political and institutional direction to the country.

--With assistance from Scott Squires, Walter Brandimarte and Julia Leite.

