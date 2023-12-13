Advertisement
Argentina to Target 2% Monthly Devaluation of Peso

Manuela Tobias and Patrick Gillespie

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank plans to overhaul its crawling peg regime by devaluing the peso 2% per month, according to a senior government official with direct knowledge of the decision.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced Tuesday in a televised address that the government was devaluing the peso 54% in the first batch of emergency measures of President Javier Milei’s shock therapy program.

