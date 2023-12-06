Argentina's Milei taps Bausili as new cenbank chief - sources

The facade of Argentina's Central Bank is pictured in the financial district of Buenos Aires

By Jorgelina do Rosario

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentine economist Santiago Bausili is set to become the governor of the country's central bank after President-elect Javier Milei takes office on Dec. 10, according to three people with direct knowledge.

Bausili - a close ally of the incoming Economy Minister Luis Caputo - was undersecretary of finance under Mauricio Macri's administration between 2016 and 2017, and he later became the finance secretary until Dec. 2019.

His selection for the central bank will create a strong front of mainstream conservative economists alongside market-friendly Caputo, that could help moderate President-elect Milei's more radical libertarian propositions.

Bausili's latest role was as a partner of Anker, a Buenos-Aires based consultancy firm, alongside Caputo, which he joined in Oct. 2020.

Bausili previously worked for Deutsche Bank as a debt origination director, first in New York and then in Buenos Aires. He worked for over a decade at JPMorgan focused on capital markets and derivatives marketing covering Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Caputo and Bausili were pictured earlier on Tuesday arriving at the hotel where Milei is staying in downtown Buenos Aires.

Milei has proposed eradicating the central bank as a signature campaign pledge.

Still, his libertarian coalition has a limited number of seats in Congress and no provincial governors.

Milei's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Jacqueline Wong)