argenx to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

argenx SE
1 min read
argenx SE
February 28, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


