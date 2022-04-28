U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

argenx to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on May 5, 2022

argenx SE
·1 min read
  • ARGNF
  • ARGX
argenx SE
argenx SE


April 28, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.

Dial-in numbers:
Use the access code 073235 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium 32 800 548 13
United Kingdom 44 808 189 6484
United States 1 844 200 6205
All other locations 1 929 526 1599

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


