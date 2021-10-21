U.S. markets open in 8 hours 16 minutes

argenx to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on October 28, 2021

argenx SE
October 21, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.

Dial-in numbers:

Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium 0800 389 13
France 0805 102 319
Netherlands 0800 949 4506
United Kingdom 0800 279 9489
United States 1 844 808 7140
International 1 412 902 0128

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit https://www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


