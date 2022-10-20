U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

argenx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on October 27, 2022

argenx SE
argenx SE
argenx SE
argenx SE


October 20, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Dial-in numbers:

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium                32 800 50 201
United Kingdom        44 800 358 0970
United States                 1 888 415 4250
All other locations 1 646 960 0294

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., the EU and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com


