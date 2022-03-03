U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.00
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,926.00
    +77.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,246.00
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.80
    +6.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.55
    +3.95 (+3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.28 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6900
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,492.07
    -391.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.01
    -19.53 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

argenx Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
argenx SE
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARGNF
  • ARGX
argenx SE
argenx SE


  • VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) approved in the U.S. and Japan as the first-and-only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker; U.S. commercial launch underway

  • Topline results from Phase 3 bridging study of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) on track for first quarter 2022

  • Malini Moorthy appointed as General Counsel

  • Management to host conference call today at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET)


March 3, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the full year 2021 and provided a fourth quarter business update.

“2021 was a transformational year for argenx, culminating with the FDA approval of VYVGART, our first-in-class FcRn blocker, in December. We carried this momentum into 2022 with the official U.S. launch of VYVGART and the Japan approval. We were well-prepared to launch VYVGART at the time of approval and are encouraged by the early response of the medical community, the engagement from patients, and the coverage decisions that have been made by payers. We continue to expect steady launch progress in 2022 as we aim to deliver this new therapy to patients living with generalized myasthenia gravis,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx.

“In addition to executing the global commercial launch of VYVGART, we are primed to deliver several upcoming catalysts through our development pipeline in high-value autoimmune indications. We expect multiple registrational trial readouts for efgartigimod in the next four quarters, the first of which is the SC bridging study in gMG this month. We are expanding the scope of development for efgartigimod to 10 indications and ARGX-117 to two indications by the end of this year, and will also advance ARGX-119 into first-in-human studies. We remain focused on all components of our integrated business so that we can continue to redefine immunology on behalf of patients and deliver shareholder value,” continued Mr. Van Hauwermeiren.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND RECENT BUSINESS UPDATE

U.S. commercial launch ongoing for VYVGART, the first FDA-approved FcRn blocker for adult gMG patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive

  • VYVGART U.S. salesforce launched in early January; team interacted with over 60% of the 1,000 top priority neurologist targets as of end of February

  • VYVGART-specific payer policies have been published in plans covering approximately 25% of U.S. commercial lives; expected to have broad coverage in place by end of second quarter 2022

  • Commercial launch preparedness enabled immediate activation of key launch activities

    • My VYVGART Path, a personalized patient support system, was active at time of approval; approximately 90% of enrollment forms have come in through this program

    • Distribution channels stocked within one week following FDA approval

On track with global launch strategy to make VYVGART available in Japan, Europe, China and Canada, as well as additional regions through license and distribution agreements

  • VYVGART approved for adult patients with gMG on January 20, 2022 by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare with expected launch to occur in second quarter 2022

  • Decision from European Medicines Agency on Marketing Authorization Application expected in second half of 2022

  • argenx Canada established in preparation for potential Health Canada approval and commercial launch

  • Medison to file for approval in Israel in second quarter of 2022

  • Zai Lab to file for approval in China in mid-2022

  • Entered into commercial and distribution agreement with GenPharm for VYVGART commercialization in the Middle East

  • Additional license and distribution agreements expected in 2022 to expand global patient reach

Topline data expected from five ongoing efgartigimod registrational trials by end of first quarter of 2023

  • Neuromuscular franchise

    • ADAPT-SC: Topline data from bridging study of SC efgartigimod for gMG expected in first quarter of 2022

    • ADHERE: Topline data of SC efgartigimod for chronic inflammatory demyelinating

polyneuropathy expected in first quarter of 2023

  • Hematology franchise

    • ADVANCE: Topline data of intravenous efgartigimod for primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) expected in second quarter of 2022

    • ADVANCE-SC: Topline data of SC efgartigimod for primary ITP expected in first quarter of 2023

  • Dermatology franchise

    • ADDRESS: Timing of topline data of SC efgartigimod for pemphigus foliaceous and vulgaris is currently under review given geopolitical events in Ukraine

argenx’s leadership position in FcRn blockade to be solidified through expansion of efgartigimod development portfolio into ten total autoimmune conditions by end of 2022

  • BALLAD: Registrational trial ongoing of SC efgartigimod for bullous pemphigoid with interim analysis planned of first 40 patients

  • ALKIVIA: Registrational trial on track to start in first quarter of 2022 for idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (myositis); interim analysis planned of first 30 patients of each subtype (immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, anti-synthetase syndrome and dermatomyositis)

  • Zai Lab to launch proof-of-concept trials in lupus nephritis and membranous nephropathy in 2022 with argenx to lead global registrational programs for each potential indication

  • Entered strategic collaboration with IQVIA to leverage its global clinical development capabilities and accelerate expansion of efgartigimod into additional potential indications

    • Proof-of-concept trials in primary Sjogren’s syndrome expected to initiate in second half of 2022 and COVID-19-mediated postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) in mid-2022

ARGX-117, a novel C2 inhibitor, has potential to be second pipeline-in-a-product for multiple autoimmune indications

  • Ongoing proof-of-concept trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, and potential dosing regimen in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN)

  • Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial expected to start in 2022 for prevention of delayed graft function and/or allograft failure after kidney transplantation

Continued investment in Immunology Innovation Program (IIP) to broaden autoimmune pipeline for sustained value creation opportunities

  • Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ARGX-119, an agonist SIMPLE Antibody™ to muscle-specific kinase (MuSK), expected to start after Clinical Trial Application filing in fourth quarter of 2022

    • Trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers, and also early signal detection in patients

Strengthened leadership team with appointment of Malini Moorthy as General Counsel

  • Ms. Moorthy brings to argenx over 20 years of global legal and compliance experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries

Yvonne Greenstreet to step down from argenx Board of Directors in order to focus on her transition to Chief Executive Officer at Alnylam

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands of $ except for shares and EPS)

2021

2020

Variance

Revenue

$

497,277

$

41,243

$

456,034

Other operating income

42,141

23,668

18,473

Total operating income

539,418

64,911

474,507

Research and development expenses

(580,520)

(370,885)

(209,635)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(307,644)

(171,643)

(136,001)

Total operating expenses

(888,164)

(542,528)

(345,636)

Operating loss

$

(348,746)

$

(477,617)

$

128,871

Financial income/(expenses)

(944)

(1,501)

557

Exchange gains/(losses)

(50,053)

(126,234)

76,181

Loss before taxes

$

(399,743)

$

(605,352)

$

205,609

Income tax expense

$

(8,522)

$

(3,103)

$

(5,419)

Loss for the year

$

(408,265)

$

(608,455)

$

200,190

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

$

(408,265)

$

(608,455)

$

200,190

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

51,075,827

45,410,442

5,665,385

Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)

(7.99)

(13.40)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets compared to year-end 2020 and 2019

$

340,276

$

495,791

Cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets at the end of the period

$

2,336,728

$

1,996,452

DETAILS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled $2,336.7 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1,996.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets resulted primarily from the closing of a global offering of shares, which resulted in the receipt of $1,092.1 million in net proceeds in February 2021 and the net receipt of a $73.1 million non-creditable, non-refundable development cost-sharing payment from Zai Lab as part of the strategic collaboration for efgartigimod in Greater China in part offset by the payment of $98.0 million related to the purchase of the priority review voucher from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, and other net cash flows used in operating activities.

Revenue increased by $456.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $497.3 million, compared to $41.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of the transaction price as a consequence of the termination of the collaboration agreement with Janssen resulting in the one-time recognition of $315.1 million, and the recognition of $177.5 million in collaboration revenue related to the strategic collaboration with Zai Lab, including the cost-sharing payment and the development milestone, triggered by the FDA approval of VYVGART.

Other operating income increased by $18.5 million to $42.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by (i) the increase in research and development incentives, as a result of the increased research and development costs incurred, (ii) the increase in payroll tax rebates, as a direct result of the increase in the employment of highly qualified research and development personnel eligible for specific payroll tax rebates, and (iii) the increase in fair value of argenx’s profit share in AgomAb Therapeutics NV.

Research and development expenses increased by $209.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $580.5 million, compared to $370.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from higher external research and development expenses, mainly related to the efgartigimod program in various indications and other clinical and preclinical programs. Furthermore, the research and development personnel expenses increased due to a planned increase in headcount and the increased costs of the share-based payment compensation plans related to the grant of stock options.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $307.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $171.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from higher personnel expenses, including the costs of the share-based payment compensation plans related to the grant of stock options, and consulting fees linked to the preparation for a commercialization of VYVGART.

Exchange losses totaled $50.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $126.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and are mainly attributable to unrealized exchange rate losses on the cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets position in Euro.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Based on current plans to fund anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures, argenx expects to utilize up to half of its available cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets in 2022. The increased spend will support the global VYVGART launches, clinical development of efgartigimod in 10 indications and ARGX-117 in two indications, investment in the global supply chain, and continued focus on pipeline expansion through the Immunology Innovation Program.

US SEC AND STATUTORY FINANCIAL REPORTING
argenx’s primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Quarterly summarized statements of profit or loss based on IFRS as issued by the IASB are available on www.argenx.com.

In addition to reporting financial figures in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, argenx also reports financial figures in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU for statutory purposes. The consolidated statements of financial position, the consolidated statements of profit or loss, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income / loss, the consolidated statements of cash flows, and the consolidated statements of changes in equity are not affected by any differences between IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as adopted by the EU.

The consolidated statements of profit or loss of argenx SE for the year ended December 31, 2021, as presented in this press release are unaudited.

EXPECTED 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR:

  • May 5, 2022: Q1 2022 financial results and business update

  • July 28, 2022: HY 2022 financial results and business update

  • October 27, 2022: Q3 2022 financial results and business update

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
The full year 2021 results and fourth quarter business update will be discussed during a conference call and webcast presentation today at 2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET. A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website.

Dial-in numbers:
Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium 32 800 50 201
France 33 800 943355
Netherlands 31 20 795 1090
United Kingdom 44 800 358 0970
United States 1 888 415 4250
Japan 81 3 4578 9752
Switzerland 41 43 210 11 32

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com

Forward-looking Statements

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “hope,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should” and include statements argenx makes concerning execution of its global launch strategy and expected therapy delivery to patients in Japan, Europe, China and Canada; its expectation concerning its development pipeline and ability to deliver shareholder value as a result thereof; expected registrational trial readouts in 2022; development of efgartigimod in up to ten indications and ARGX-117 in up to two indications by end of 2022; expected advancement of ARGX-119 into first-in-human studies; expected broad U.S. policy coverage of VYVGART by the end of second quarter 2022; the estimated number of covered patients in the U.S.; anticipated pathway for approval in Japan and launch in the second quarter of 2022; expected approval by European Medicines Agency of MAA in the second half of 2022; establishment of argenx Canada in the first quarter of 2022 and preparation for potential Health Canada approval and commercial launch; plans for Medison to file for approval in Israel in second quarter of 2022; expected partnership with GenPharm for commercialization in the Middle East; partnership agreements expected to be announced in 2022; the timing and its expectations with respect to reporting data from registrational trials; expectations with respect to leadership potential through expansion of efgartigimod portfolio into ten indications by end of 2022; expected launch and timing of proof of concept trials, including by Zai Labs and IQVIA, and dose escalation trials in 2022; and its expectations with respect to its use of available cash and liquidity needs for 2022. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in argenx’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in argenx’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by argenx with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. argenx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Rea

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Sanctioning Russia is a masterstroke that will cement the dollar’s dominant role in world affairs

    Why Russia can't access its stockpile of money, and why freezing the ruble will also give China second thoughts about its own territorial and economic ambitions

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Snowflake shares plunge 30% on forecast for weaker growth

    Although a key player in its sector, Snowflake is facing stiff competition from large providers like Microsoft Corp's Azure and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Snowflake, whose customers include more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, expects product revenue for fiscal 2023 to grow between 65% and 67%, far lower than 2022's 106%. The metric is crucial for the company which recognizes revenue based on the usage of its software platform.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.