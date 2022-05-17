U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,069.62
    +61.61 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,536.82
    +313.40 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,907.35
    +244.56 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.18
    +48.75 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.06
    -0.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0110 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0850 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2770
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,150.88
    +366.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.37
    +433.69 (+178.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Argo AI launches driverless autonomous vehicle testing in Miami, Austin

Rebecca Bellan and Kirsten Korosec
·5 min read

Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle technology company backed by Ford and Volkswagen, is launching driverless testing operations in Miami and Austin, a significant milestone for the startup that illustrates its progress towards commercialization.

Argo's announcement Tuesday follows a period of consolidation within the industry that has left just a handful of large, capital-rich companies in the U.S. -- all creeping towards driverless commercial-scale operations. While a number of competitors such as Cruise, Waymo and Zoox are fixated on San Francisco (Waymo also has a driverless operation in Phoenix), Argo has turned its attention to other cities like Austin and Miami, where the regulatory environment is less restrictive and commercial partners, tech and talent resources are still plentiful.

Argo said it will be running its driverless operations in Miami and Austin during "daytime business hours." Those hours will extend over time, and eventually include evening, as testing continues, according to a spokesperson. For now, the service is limited to company employees, who will have access to the service via an internally developed Argo app.

Argo AI Driverless gif
Argo AI Driverless gif

Image Credits: Argo AI

Argo is working with Ford to launch commercial pilots in both of these cities, including an integration with Lyft's ride-hailing platform and a grocery delivery program with Walmart. Argo's pilot programs with Lyft and Walmart will continue to have a human safety operator behind the wheel for now. Over time, the driverless operations will be integrated with its commercial partners, a spokesperson said. Under state law in Florida and Texas, commercial fleets can charge for driverless services.

Competitors like Waymo and Cruise have begun fully driverless operations in Arizona and California, respectively. However, they operate their own robotaxi and delivery services, whereas Argo sees itself as a one-stop autonomous driving shop for businesses. Argo aims to sell the self-driving system to it developed to businesses as well as offer a suite of products like fleet management, customer support and scheduling to those that want these other services.

Argo's driverless operations likely won't stop at Miami and Austin. The company is actively testing its autonomous vehicles in Palo Alto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. In April, Argo announced plans to establish a closed-course track in the SC Technology and Aviation Center in Greenville County, South Carolina. The track, its fourth closed-course facility, will be dedicated to highway-speed testing as the company advances toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

The company says testing in multiple major cities gives it the edge it needs to scale its autonomy platform into a sustainable business.

"Argo is able to scale because we have marshaled an extraordinary amount of data from diverse use cases and locations," Brett Browning, chief technology officer, wrote in a blog post. "We've focused on analyzing real-world learnings from operating in the busiest neighborhoods of eight cities on two continents, facing complex traffic scenarios, including unprotected turns and intersections with occlusions, cyclists, and people walking outside crosswalks. We also analyzed seemingly endless data to optimize day and nighttime driving, since middle- and last-mile deliveries tend to happen during the day, and rideshares span day and night."

Brownings' comments on middle-mile delivery are particularly noteworthy. Last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted during a Q1 2022 earnings call that the company was becoming more focused on "middle-mile" delivery.

“We’re getting more and more interested as a company, maybe a bit of a strategic shift, on goods movement,” Farley said at the time. “It’s aligned with our commercial vehicle business and our customers feel they’re getting more and more interested in middle mile, specifically.”

What's next for Argo?

While the company was tight-lipped about other potential partnerships for its driverless operations, there are signals that Argo is not stopping with Miami and Austin. The company has previously said it plans to expand its delivery pilot with Walmart into Washington, D.C. later this year, so that might be one of Argo's next targets for removing the driver.

However, we're more likely to see Argo expand its reach in California, notably San Diego, and perhaps deeper into Texas.

In the Bay Area, Argo has been offering free rides to the public-- in vehicles that have a human safety operator in the front seat -- since July 2021 when it secured the Drivered AV pilot permit issued by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Argo applied in February for a driverless testing permit with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which would allow it to test its metal against the top competition in the Bay Area. Per its application, Argo is aiming to test seven of its fully autonomous Ford Fusion Hybrids in Los Altos, which is in the Palo Alto area, a part of town that Argo knows well after testing there since 2019.

According to the application, Argo's vehicles can drive on public roads -- including on freeways, highways, city streets, suburban and rural roads, parking lots and garages -- at speeds up to 65 miles per hour. The self-driving Fords can operate 24 hours per day during all seasons and lighting conditions, as well as in light rain. The AV system's only constraints are off-road operations, snow, sleet, hail, dense fog and extreme environmental conditions.

The application has not yet been approved, but if and when Argo nabs the permit, it will join the ranks of Cruise, Waymo, Apollo, AutoX, Nuro, WeRide and Zoox.

Outside of the Bay Area, Argo appears to have its sights set on San Diego. Argo is hiring multiple personnel in San Diego to manage and test an autonomous fleet, including an AV operations lead, an AV system map specialist and an AV system test specialist, according to the careers page on Argo's website.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan shareholders reject special payout to CEO Dimon

    Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years. The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders. This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boos

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Europe Gas Prices Halt Decline as Ruble-Payment Dilemma Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices halted two days of losses, following signals from the European Union that payment for Russian supplies in rubles would constitute a breach of sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Comp

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Portillo’s CEO on expanding in the Sun Belt: ‘We’re following the growth’

    Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the chain's expansion in Texas, Florida, and other Sun Belt states, hiring, and rolling out a new plant-based hot dog offering.

  • Walmart targets college grads for manager jobs, Goldman Sachs offers unlimited vacation days

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Walmart's latest recruiting strategy, promising a career ladder that could lead to salaries of up to $200,000,s a Goldman Sachs offers senior-level employees unlimited vacation days.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.