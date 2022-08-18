U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.75
    -15.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,880.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,429.25
    -64.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    -0.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    -0.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0162
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2580
    +0.1680 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,375.85
    -988.40 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.63
    -17.18 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces 2021 Sustainability Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Argo Blockchain PLC
·3 min read
Argo Blockchain PLC
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARBK
  • ARBKF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Argo Blockchain PLC ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report and that the Company is maintaining its climate positive status. The report provides an overview of the Company's climate-related performance since its 2020 Climate Strategy Report was published in August 2021.

With the aim of updating Argo shareholders on the Company's sustainability progress, this report will be published annually and serves as further evidence of Argo's commitment to its climate positive strategy.

The report outlines a number of significant milestones Argo has reached in this respect, which include:

● No Scope 1 emissions are produced as Argo does not have power generation or vehicle fleets at our sites;

● Most of Argo's GHG emissions would fall under Scope 2. While the majority of Argo's power comes from clean energy, Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) are purchased at Argo-owned or hosted facilities for emissions created by electricity use; and

● Scope 3 GHG emissions primarily come from upstream emissions from capital goods purchased, as well as fuel and energy-related activities. Verifiable Emissions Reductions (VERs) are purchased for all Argo activities in its value chain, and the Company will purchase additional VERs to maintain its climate positive status.

Looking ahead, Argo will continue to prioritize sustainability, which is demonstrated by the Company's ongoing and planned initiatives in energy efficiency, reducing e-waste, use of waste heat in partnership with local municipalities, and supporting the crypto mining industry with sustainability standards. In doing so, Argo hopes that other players in the crypto and Bitcoin mining space will join the mission.

"We are pleased to provide this report that highlights the progress we've made in our commitment to sustainability and Argo's climate strategy, and plan to maintain our climate positive status," said Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Argo. "For our team, sustainability is integral to our business model. This report highlights Argo's focus on improving mining efficiencies, reducing our impact on the planet, and increasing our overall productivity."

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd


Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities


Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets


Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations


Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712567/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-2021-Sustainability-Report

Recommended Stories

  • Bullish Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£1.1m worth of stock over last year

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Knights Group Holdings plc ( LON:KGH...

  • US Futures, Asia Stocks Drop as Sentiment Sours: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures and Asian stocks declined after Federal Reserve minutes showed officials face a delicate balancing act to quell inflation while averting recession and as investors weighed a dim Chinese economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet D

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Did the stock market ‘misinterpret’ Fed again? What strategists say about the reaction to the July minutes

    Minutes of the Fed's July meeting indicate stock-market participants were too quick to price in a “less hawkish” policy outlook, some strategists say.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • “Pretty Good Outlook”: 10 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now before the bull market begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins. JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, told Bloomberg on August 12 that stocks could recover and […]

  • Cisco stock pops on fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%. Investors are also trying to determine what kind of recession may be coming in the U.S. later this year or in 2023.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Nvidia’s Problems Aren’t Over. Expect Another Sales Warning Soon.

    Chip maker Nvidia may may make a second cut in its outlook next week with the fiscal-second-quarter report, according to BofA. Analyst Vivek Arya thinks Wall Street's consensus estimates are too high.

  • Ryan Cohen files to sell entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond

    Ryan Cohen filed paperwork with the SEC on Wednesday to sell the entirety of his stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Blackstone is prepping a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up cheap homes during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Kohl's Q2 Earnings Preview: Rebound Quarter in Store?

    The company missed the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 86% in its latest quarterly print.

  • Cisco Gives Upbeat Outlook as Chip Supply Shortages Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of machines that run the internet and corporate computer networks, gave a bullish forecast for quarterly sales as chip supply shortages ease and it’s able to fill more orders. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet De