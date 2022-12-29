U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,816.75
    +44.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.79
    -1.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.49 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6800
    -0.6550 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,568.10
    -95.71 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.76
    -2.35 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.38
    -40.81 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Closing of Transactions - Galaxy Digital Holdings

Argo Blockchain PLC
·2 min read
Argo Blockchain PLC

Closing of Transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"). The Company has sold its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million (£54 million), refinanced its asset-backed loans, and entered into a hosting agreement with Galaxy to maintain Argo's mining machines at the Helios facility. Full details of the transactions were disclosed in an announcement on 28 December 2022.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

ir@argoblockchain.com

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733538/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Closing-of-Transactions--Galaxy-Digital-Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Wildlife scheme to help species across The Marches

    Lowland heath and grassland will see habitats restored over two years by the charity Buglife.

  • No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

    NEW YORK (AP) After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John's 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday.

  • Fresenius Medical Care KGaA (ETR:FME) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want...

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Tesla Fans Keep Buying, Unbowed by the $720 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouthwest Chaos Is Told-You-So Momen

  • Why Carvana Motored 3% Higher Today

    Any time an industry is in turmoil, a company within it can see notable volatility in its stock price, with some movements making less sense than others. On Wednesday, one of the more up-and-down titles in the sector, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), saw a counterintuitive rise. The company's share price ended the day 3% higher, despite yet another negative analyst note on its prospects.

  • Apple stock faces major test that could turn ‘quite bearish,’ analyst says

    The technicals on Apple's stock price are in focus after a recent slide.