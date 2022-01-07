U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.00
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,174.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,728.75
    -30.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.20
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    +0.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8620
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.00
    -778.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.44
    -32.90 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.74
    +3.37 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces December Operational Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for December 2021.

During the month of December, Argo mined 214 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 185 BTC in November. This brings the total amount of BTC mined in 2021 to 2,045 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in December amounted to £7.82 million [$10.55 million*] (November 2021: £8.29 million [$11.20 million*]).

Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 83% for the month of December (November 2021: 86%).

At the end of December, the Company owned 2,595 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent.

Helios Mining Facility Update

The Company is also pleased to provide the following update on the construction of its 200MW flagship cryptocurrency mining facility, Helios, in Dickens County, Texas. The construction of Argo's facility remains on time and the main structure, outside facade, and roof have now been completed. The next phase of construction and build out of essential infrastructure are ongoing, with a projected completion date in the first half of 2022.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo and interim Chairman, said: "2021 has been a transformational year for both Argo and the cryptocurrency sector. We began development on our mining facility in Texas and we took Argo to NASDAQ. Our efforts allowed us to expand our global presence and we look forward to the year ahead and the opening of our mining facility in Dickens County, Texas".

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS. We believe Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin have limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table shows a reconciliation of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the months of November and December 2021.

Month Ended 30 November 2021

Month Ended 31 December 2021

£

$

£

$

Gross (loss)

(1,108,192)

(1,108,192)

(12,593,995)

(17,008,110)

Gross Margin¹

(13%)

(13%)

(161%)

(161%)

Depreciation of mining equipment

1,203,238

1,624,965

1,444,614

1,950,942

Charge in fair value of digital currencies

7,371,093

9,954,614

18,271,429

24,675,448

Realised loss on sale of digital currencies

8,364

11,296

740,713

1,000,328

Crypto-currency management fees²

(340,561)

(459,925)

(1,388,635)

(1,875,343)

Mining Profit

7,133,942

9,634,344

6,474,126

8,743,625

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin

86%

86%

83%

83%

(1) Due to unfavourable changes in fair value of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalents in November and December 2021 there was a significant loss on change in fair value of digital currencies.

(2) The cryptocurrency management fees include the settlement amount with Celsius and as such are higher than normal in December 2021.

*Dollar values translated from pound sterling into U.S. dollars using the noon buying rate of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as at the applicable dates.

Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains inside information and forward-looking include forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Directors' current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company proposes to operate. Statements which include the words "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.For a more complete discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those described in this announcement, please refer to the filings that Company makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli
Emma Hodges
Salamander Davoudi
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7861 995 628
+44 7957 549 906
+44 7888 672 701

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681374/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-December-Operational-Update

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.