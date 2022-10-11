U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,610.75
    -14.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,138.00
    -122.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,946.25
    -38.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.90
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -0.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6930
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,051.92
    -382.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.11
    -12.02 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces September Operational Update

Argo Blockchain PLC
·8 min read
Argo Blockchain PLC

September 2022 Operational Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, ("Argo" or "the Company") a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for September 2022.

During the month of September, Argo mined 215 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents (together, BTC) compared to 235 BTC in August 2022. The decrease in BTC mined is primarily due to a 12% increase in average network difficulty during September. Additionally, the Company is continuing to curtail operations at its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas during periods of high electricity prices.

As of 30 September 2022, the Company held 512 Bitcoin, of which 167 were BTC Equivalents. The Company closely monitors market conditions and is actively using a variety of derivatives to manage BTC holdings and mitigate risk exposure.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in September amounted to £3.78 million [$4.27 million*] (August 2022: £4.39 million [$5.23 million*]). Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin (Mining Margin) of 25% for the month of September (an increase from 20% in August 2022).

The Company currently has 2.5 EH/s of total hashrate capacity and expects to complete the installation of its Bitmain S19J Pro machines by the end of October 2022. After accounting for the sale of 3,400 mining machines to a third party that was reported on 7 October 2022, the Company now expects to achieve a total hashrate capacity of 2.9 EH/s once the installation is complete.

Organisational Changes

Effective October 15, Perry Hothi is stepping down from his role as Chief Technology Officer at Argo and will serve as a transitional advisor to the Company. The technology function will be led by Jean Esquier, who currently serves as Vice President of Technology and Development.

In addition, the Company is excited to welcome Jason Zaluski to the team as Vice President of Mining. In this role. Jason will strengthen the Company's core team and focus on optimising operations of Argo's mining fleet. Jason brings tremendous experience in blockchain technology and Bitcoin mining, having previously worked at Hut 8 Mining as Vice President of Strategic Technologies.

Management Commentary

Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer at Argo, said: "As another month of high energy prices and uncertain market conditions ended, Argo continues to execute on its plans to grow operations at Helios. We are nearing completion of the installation of our new Bitmain S19J Pro machines, which will increase our total hashrate capacity to 2.9 EH/s by the end of the month. This will represent a 81% increase in total hashrate capacity since Q1 2022. I continue to be proud of our team for its efforts to deliver long-term growth in the interest of our shareholders."

"Additionally, I'd like to thank Perry Hothi for his long years of service and great contribution to Argo," Wall continued. "Perry has been with us from the very beginning, and I wish him well as he moves on."

Perry Hothi, Chief Technology Officer at Argo, said, "I've decided to leave Argo because I believe the technology team is ready. I have accomplished everything I set out to do at Argo. Working with Jean and the rest of the technology team these last few years has been a once in a lifetime experience. I'm deeply grateful for their skill, heart, and friendship. It is their time now."

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS. We believe Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table shows a reconciliation of gross margin to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the months of July 2022 and August 2022.

Month Ended 31 August 2022

Month Ended 30 September 2022

£ (000s)

$ (000s)

£ (000s)

$ (000s)

Gross (loss)

(4,471)

(5,334)

(5,807)

(6,560)

Gross Margin

(110%)

(110%)

(154%)

(154%)

Depreciation of mining equipment

1,644

1,961

1,723

1,947

Change in fair value of digital currencies

2,944

3,512

4,967

5,611

Realised loss on sale of digital currencies

765

913

55

62

Mining Profit

882

1,052

938

1,060

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin

20%

20%

25%

25%

(1) Due to unfavourable changes in the fair value of BTC there was a loss on the change in fair value of digital currencies in August 2022 and September 2022.

* Dollar values translated from pound sterling into U.S. dollars using the noon buying rate of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as at the applicable dates

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains inside information and includes forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Directors' current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company operates. Statements which include the words "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those described in this announcement, please refer to the filings that Company makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719809/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-September-Operational-Update

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • Stocks could fall ‘another easy 20%’ and next drop will be ‘much more painful than the first’, Jamie Dimon says

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warns investors that stocks could slide much further as the Fed continues hiking interest rates.

  • Ford stock is now a ‘sell’ at UBS as an oversupply problem looms

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • The Sneaky Place Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • AMD's bad news adds to $725B market drop for big chipmakers

    Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.

  • 3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

    Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result. But investors need to make sure that the higher yields are well covered by the REIT’s quarterly funds from operations (FFO) so that the same or better dividend can cont

  • Bernanke Urges Attention to Crisis Risks Amid War, Dollar Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on financial crises, urged policy makers to watch for any worsening of financial conditions around the world as pressures from war and currency fluctuations squeeze economies.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large S

  • 12 Best Stocks for Long-Term Growth

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Stocks for Long-Term Growth. Growth stocks are taking a beating in 2022 due to higher borrowing costs that are delaying expansion plans and negatively impacting […]