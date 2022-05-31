Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Share Capital and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that as at 31 May 2022 the Company's share capital consisted of 469,677,335 ordinary shares of £0.001 each (Ordinary Shares). All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall Chief Executive via Tancredi

+44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Tim Harper Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 OTC Markets Jonathan Dickson jonathan@otcmarkets.com +44 204 526 4581 +44 7731 815 896 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com +44 7727 180 873 +44 7888 672 701 +44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Story continues

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain plc





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703305/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Share-Capital-and-Total-Voting-Rights



