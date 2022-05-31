Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Share Capital and Total Voting Rights
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that as at 31 May 2022 the Company's share capital consisted of 469,677,335 ordinary shares of £0.001 each (Ordinary Shares). All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall
Chief Executive
via Tancredi
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets
Jonathan Dickson
+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Argo Blockchain plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703305/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Share-Capital-and-Total-Voting-Rights