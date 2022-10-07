U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.50
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,968.00
    -14.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.25
    -28.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.51
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9870
    -0.0810 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.27
    -291.26 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.53
    -9.60 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,999.81
    +2.54 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Strategic Actions to Strengthen the Balance Sheet

Argo Blockchain PLC
·9 min read
Argo Blockchain PLC

● Argo signs LOI to amend existing equipment financing agreement

● Argo plans to sell 3,400 mining machines for cash proceeds of £6.0 million ($6.8m)

● Argo intends to raise approximately £24 million ($27m) via Proposed Subscription with a strategic investor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce several strategic actions that are intended to bring in additional capital to the business and ensure that the Company has the working capital necessary to execute its current strategy and meet its obligations over the next twelve months.

As previously reported on 9 September 2022, the Company has seen headwinds from the price of both natural gas and electricity caused by the geopolitical situation in Europe and low levels of natural gas storage in the United States. These factors, coupled with the decline in the price of Bitcoin since March 2022 and the increased mining difficulty, have reduced the Company's profitability and free cash flow generation.

The Company has been proactive in curtailing operations at its flagship Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas, during periods of high power prices and securing a more favourable short term power purchase agreement ("PPA") with a new electricity provider. The Company remains optimistic about securing a long term, low-collateral, fixed price PPA and is continually reviewing its other expenditures to identify and take additional steps to manage the Company's costs.

In addition to the Company's measures to reduce costs and preserve capital, Argo's Board of Directors ("Board") has made the decision to pursue a combination of financing opportunities to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Based on its cost reductions and the assumed completions of the transactions described below on the terms set forth in the letters of intent and presently anticipated timing, the Company believes its working capital will be sufficient for its present requirements, that is for at least the next twelve months from the date of this announcement. The Company and the Board remain of the view that following these strategic steps, Argo will be both well positioned and capitalised to endure the current period of market dislocation. The Board and the Company will continue to closely monitor the Company's cash needs and available sources of capital.

A. Amendment to Existing Equipment Financing Agreement

The Company has executed a non-binding letter of intent ("NYDIG LOI") to amend its existing equipment financing agreement with an affiliate of New York Digital Investment Group LLC ("NYDIG"). This amendment releases approximately £5.0 million ($5.7 million) of restricted cash and modifies the amortisation schedule for the Company's existing loans. The transaction significantly reduces the Company's debt service payments and links future payments for NYDIG loans used to finance purchases of digital asset mining equipment to network mining profitability. In exchange, the Company will provide NYDIG with an expanded collateral package. The amended equipment financing agreement is expected to contain customary covenants for an agreement of its type. The Company and NYDIG expect to close the amendment within the next few weeks, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

B. Sale of Mining Machines

In addition, the Company has signed an agreement to sell to a third party 3,400 new in box Bitmain S19J Pro machines, representing ~340 PH/s of total hashrate capacity, for cash proceeds of £6.0 million ($6.8 million). Argo will host these machines for the third party at Helios pursuant to a hosting services agreement that includes a profit sharing arrangement.

After accounting for this sale, the Company expects to achieve a total hashrate capacity of 2.9 EH/s by the end of October 2022.

C. Conditional Subscription for Ordinary Shares

The Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a strategic investor ("Investor") under which, subject to contract, due diligence and other customary conditions, the Investor has agreed to subscribe for approximately 87 million Ordinary Shares at GBP £0.276 per Ordinary Share for gross proceeds of approximately GBP £24 million ($27 million) (the "Subscription").

Assuming completion of the Subscription, the net proceeds of the Subscription will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures in connection with the continued build out of its flagship Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.

Assuming completion of the Subscription, the Investor will hold 15.46% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

The Investor will have the right to nominate two new non-executive directors to the Board, subject to the Company's approval. One of these new non-executive directors will replace an existing non-executive director. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of seven directors.

The Subscription is limited to the Investor, and this announcement should not be considered an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

The Company and Investor expect to complete the Subscription within the next 30 days, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Management Commentary

Peter Wall, Chief Executive at Argo Blockchain, said, "We have worked relentlessly to create and execute on a strategy that will support our objective of sustainable growth for the Company," Wall continued. "We also understand the importance of maintaining flexibility in our approach in order to respond swiftly to external factors. We are glad to have a strong relationship with our lender NYDIG, who has been working with us to provide flexibility and to help ensure the long term success of the Company."

"Additionally, the sale of the 3,400 Bitmain machines generates cash in the near term, and the Subscription with a major strategic investor strengthens the balance sheet while adding significant expertise in Bitcoin mining and digital asset management to the Board. After careful consideration, we are convinced that taking these steps will better position the Company to navigate the current market conditions and preserve shareholder value."

Operational Update

The Company's next regular monthly operational update will be released on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

Consummation of Transactions Under Letters of Intent Subject to Entry into Definitive Agreements

Argo and the respective parties to the letters of intent described above intend to negotiate and execute definitive agreements in the near term. There can, however, be no assurance that any definitive agreements will be signed or that any transaction will be consummated. In that circumstance, the Board would review other financing options, of which there are a number currently available. Should Argo be unsuccessful in completing any further financing, Argo would become cash flow negative in the near term and would need to curtail or cease operations. The Board of Directors remains confident that the Company will be able to complete the transactions described in this announcement or failing that, other financing transactions to provide the Company with working capital sufficient for its present requirements, that is for at least the next twelve months from the date of this announcement.

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains inside information and includes forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Directors' current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company operates. Statements which include the words "remains confident", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future, including the risk that the Company may be unable to secure sufficient additional financing to meet its operating needs. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those described in this announcement, please refer to the filings that Company makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7957 549 906
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719450/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Strategic-Actions-to-Strengthen-the-Balance-Sheet

Recommended Stories

  • Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.34, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Argues Ending Gender Ministry to Help Women

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s president argued that eliminating the ministry set up to protect women would actually help them, drawing a rebuke from woman’s groups who said the plan would set back efforts to close one of the world’s worst gender gaps. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Sp

  • Analysis-Japan's current account decay underscores yen's weakened stature

    Japan's current account surplus is likely to have deteriorated in August as the weak yen continues to inflate the cost of imports, casting doubt on the country's ability to amass foreign wealth and eroding the currency's prized safe-haven status. The decline comes as Japan's foreign reserves, still the world's second largest after China, slumps after the government's dollar-selling intervention last month to arrest sharp yen falls. The world's third-largest economy likely saw its current account surplus shrink to 122 billion yen ($84.15 million) in August, half July's level, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Pain as AMD Revives Earnings Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are facing more pain after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived fears about the upcoming earnings season after warning that third-quarter sales were softer than expected.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US A

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Most

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • AMD revenue warning signals deep chip slump; shares dive 4%

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that were about a billion dollars less than previously forecast, signaling the chip slump could be much worse than expected. AMD shares dropped 4% in after hours trading, dragging down shares of Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp by over 2%. "The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in a statement, adding that macroeconomic conditions drove PC demand lower than expected.

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobs Report Looms; AMD Warns, Elon Musk Wins Twitter Trial Delay

    The major indexes reversed from short-term levels Thursday with the September jobs report on tap. Twitter fell as Elon Musk made new demands. AMD warned late.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.