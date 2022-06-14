Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Voting at the Annual General Meeting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ARBK
- ARBKF
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, ("Argo" or "the Company") (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce it has prepared a help sheet for retail investors in advance of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which is available at: https://argoblockchain.com/investors.
The Company knows its shareholders are passionate about the Company's business and operations. As a board and team, Argo values the input of all shareholders, and wishes to ensure their voices are heard. One of the most important opportunities for shareholders to have their say is at the Company's AGM.
Following the general meeting of the Company held on 6 September 2021, Argo identified that some retail shareholders had difficulty in casting their votes. In particular, it seems not all shareholders were aware that the general meeting was taking place, or they found it challenging to vote their shares. As such, the Company has prepared the help sheet to assist retail shareholders ahead of the AGM.
As previously announced, a copy of the notice of AGM is available at www.argoblockchain.com/investors, which sets out details of the resolutions to be put to the meeting.
For the Company's retail shareholders holding via a third party broker (such as Hargreaves Lansdown, Barclays Wealth or Halifax Share Dealing), Argo expects their voting deadline to be much earlier than the date set by the Company. The Company anticipates shareholders holding through a third party broker will need to vote by no later than 19 June 2022. In any event, shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes as soon as possible to ensure the voting deadline is met.
The Company has engaged Georgeson to assist shareholders with any queries they may have about the voting process. Georgeson can be contacted by email at 'argo@georgeson.com'.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall
Chief Executive
via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets
Jonathan Dickson
+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704972/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Voting-at-the-Annual-General-Meeting