Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Voting at the Annual General Meeting

3 min read
  • ARBK
  • ARBKF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, ("Argo" or "the Company") (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce it has prepared a help sheet for retail investors in advance of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which is available at: https://argoblockchain.com/investors.

The Company knows its shareholders are passionate about the Company's business and operations. As a board and team, Argo values the input of all shareholders, and wishes to ensure their voices are heard. One of the most important opportunities for shareholders to have their say is at the Company's AGM.

Following the general meeting of the Company held on 6 September 2021, Argo identified that some retail shareholders had difficulty in casting their votes. In particular, it seems not all shareholders were aware that the general meeting was taking place, or they found it challenging to vote their shares. As such, the Company has prepared the help sheet to assist retail shareholders ahead of the AGM.

As previously announced, a copy of the notice of AGM is available at www.argoblockchain.com/investors, which sets out details of the resolutions to be put to the meeting.

For the Company's retail shareholders holding via a third party broker (such as Hargreaves Lansdown, Barclays Wealth or Halifax Share Dealing), Argo expects their voting deadline to be much earlier than the date set by the Company. The Company anticipates shareholders holding through a third party broker will need to vote by no later than 19 June 2022. In any event, shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes as soon as possible to ensure the voting deadline is met.

The Company has engaged Georgeson to assist shareholders with any queries they may have about the voting process. Georgeson can be contacted by email at 'argo@georgeson.com'.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd


Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities


Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets


Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations


Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704972/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Voting-at-the-Annual-General-Meeting

