Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.165

The board of Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.165 per share on the 8th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is around the industry average.

Argo Investments Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 105%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.265 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.345. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.7% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Argo Investments May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Argo Investments' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

We're Not Big Fans Of Argo Investments' Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Argo Investments that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Argo Investments not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

