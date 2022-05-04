U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Argon Gas Market Size Worth US$ 372.2 Million by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read

Top Companies Covered in Argon Gas Market are Air Products, Airgas, Air Liquide, Messer, American Gas Products, Linde, Praxair Technology, Inc., SOS gases Inc, Specgas Inc., Mil Spec Industries, Toll Gas Inc, Nova Gas Technologies Inc., and Boc Gases Ireland Inc.

NEWARK, Del., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global argon gas market is estimated to reach US$ 372.2 Mn by 2032, with demand growing at a 5.4 % CAGR over the forecast period.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Argon is extensively used in the healthcare sector for various applications. It has targeting areas with high precision capabilities making its effective for diabetic patients in retinal detachment and retinal phototherapy.

Along with this, it has the potential of a neuroprotective agent in the treatment of brain injuries such as vitro oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Increasing use of argon gas in electrospray ionization mass spectrometry is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market over the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14606

In addition to this, the consumption of argon gas in the metal fabrication industry and electronics sector is rising rapidly. In the metal fabrication industry, argon gas is used to create an optimized atmosphere and it's used as a shielding agent because it does not react with other components in the air.

It creates a nitrogen and oxygen-free environment for the annealing and rolling process. The size and density of the argon molecule make it an ideal element for welding. New product developments, technological upgrades, and rapid urbanization across various countries will spur demand for argon gas for metal fabrication in the construction sector.

Moreover, surging demand from the electronics sector will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period. It is used as a carrier gas for semiconductor manufacturing processes. Argon gas prevents reactions and protects the silicon crystal that is formed on the wafer. Rising demand for smartphones, laptops, televisions, solar PV cells, and other electronic products will continue driving sales in the market.

Despite of wide applications of argon gas, its separation is difficult owing to its diffusive and adsorptive properties. Companies are adopting cost-effective, reliable, and operationally flexible solutions for the production of argon gas.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/argon-gas-market

"Growing adoption of argon gas in the healthcare and lighting sectors, along with technological advancements in the production and supply of rare gases across the globe will create prospects for growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • In terms of applications, sales of argon gas in the lighting segment are projected to increase at a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • The U.S. will continue dominating the North America argon gas market, with sales growing at a 4.3% CAGR through 2032.

  • Germany will account for a lion's share in the Europe argon gas market, with total demand reaching a valuation of US$ 16.8 Mn by 2032.

Competitive Landscape

  • Air Products

  • Airgas

  • Air Liquide

  • Messer

  • American Gas Products

  • Linde

  • Praxair Technology, Inc.

  • SOS gases Inc

  • Specgas Inc.

  • Mil Spec Industries

  • Toll Gas Inc

  • Nova Gas Technologies Inc., and

  • Boc Gases Ireland Inc.

These are some of the key manufacturers of argon gas profiled by FMI.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14606

Argon Gas Market by Category

Supply Mode:

  • Cylinders

  • Bulk & Micro Tanks

  • Drum Tanks

  • On-Site

Application:

  • Metal Production & Processing

  • Electronics

  • Lighting

  • Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Argon Gas Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Kilograms) Analysis, 2017–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Kilograms) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14606

More Insights into the Argon Gas Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global argon gas market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on supply mode (cylinders, bulk & micro tanks, drum tanks, on-site), application (metal production and processing, electronics, lighting, and others), and region.

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Octofluoropropane Market to reach a valuation of US$ 140.62 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Solketal Market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period 2022-2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Elastomeric Adhesives Market are slated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% to 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/argon-gas-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argon-gas-market-size-worth-us-372-2-million-by-2032--future-market-insights-inc-301539577.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

