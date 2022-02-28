U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.75
    -67.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,559.00
    -435.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,987.25
    -193.25 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.00
    -39.00 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    +4.81 (+5.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +14.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1191
    -0.0081 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +2.58 (+8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5720
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,232.43
    -824.66 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.56
    +1.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.55
    -91.91 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Argon Medical Devices Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

·2 min read

Industry leader highlights its longevity and thanks employees for their loyalty and effort

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announces its 50th anniversary. This impressive milestone speaks to the dedication of the company's employees who take pride in the impact their contributions make on patients around the globe. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Argon offers a broad line of best-in-class products for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery procedures. Thanks to outstanding service, reliability, and quality, Argon maintains loyal strategic partnerships with physicians, clinicians, medical device distributors and strategic OEMs.

Argon Medical Devices Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Argon Medical Devices Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

"We have been dedicated in our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers for 50 years."

Argon was founded in 1972 producing procedural guidewires, gradually expanding to introduce disposable packs, special procedure kits and trays for Cardiology and Critical Care procedures.

In 2009, Argon's strategic direction shifted to focus on products for Interventional Radiology. This led to further expansion of the product portfolio through acquisitions of companies and products in the interventional vascular, interventional oncology areas, including clot management, biopsy and drainage segments. More recently, the company bolstered its research and development capabilities, leading to introduction of organically developed products including the Scorpion® Portal Vein Access Series, Halo single-loop snares, BioPince® Ultra Full Core Biopsy Instrument, and Single- and Triple-Loop vena cava filter retrieval kits.

"As we begin 2022, there is a feeling of excitement that Argon is celebrating its 50th anniversary," said President and CEO, George Leondis. "I am proud that we have achieved this milestone, highlighted by the tremendous growth we experienced in the last decade with the steady introduction of innovative products. We are dedicated in our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation, manufacturing and delivery of best-in-class medical devices and superior service. This is what enabled our evolution from a small medical accessories company to a global leader competing with the largest players in our industry. I look forward to making our 50th year the best year, ever."

Argon employs over 1,000 people worldwide, with manufacturing facilities in Athens, Texas, Wheeling, Illinois, Portage, Wisconsin, and Rochester, New York. The company's products are sold worldwide through a combination of direct sales representatives and an expansive distributor network. For more information and to sign up to receive the company's latest news and product announcements, visit argonmedical.com.

Scorpion® is a registered trademark of Hatch Medical, LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argon-medical-devices-celebrates-its-50th-anniversary-301489835.html

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.

  • Russia hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. The central bank, which says it targets inflation at 4% and will do all necessary to ensure financial stability, said the rate increase will bring deposit rates to levels "needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks".

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • AB Foods sees first half 'strongly ahead' on improved Primark

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods on Monday forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit "strongly ahead" of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business. Primark sales for the 24 weeks to March 5 were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%. The better outcome reflected all Primark stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short periods in Austria and The Netherlands.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Ruble-Denominated Bitcoin Volumes Surges to 9-Month High

    Ruble-denominated crypto trading volumes rise as the West's punitive sanctions on Russia trigger a flight away from Russia's fiat currency.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Treasuries Rally on Haven Bid Even as Stagflation Angst Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict sends investors into haven assets, with shallower declines on longer-dated yields underscoring concerns Western sanctions will fan inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Rus

  • Knowing How to Trade Is Easy, Actually Doing It Is Hard

    You are going to be undisciplined and break your trading rules quite often, but the problem is that you will be reluctant to admit it. Have very clear rules. Many traders avoid the problem of discipline by never establishing clear rules in the first place.

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cre

  • U.S. banks' Russian investment banking fee income in doubt after Moscow sanctions

    Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have continued to underwrite and advise on Russian deals, often alongside the investment banking arm of state-owned VTB. VTB Capital is the largest investment bank by fees in Russia.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • UPS and FedEx halting shipments to Russia and Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, two of the world's largest logistics companies, have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of its neighbor. Meanwhile, German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL said it had temporarily suspended shipments to and from Ukraine and was avoiding Ukrainian airspace for its global operations.

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Oil prices surge on new Russia sanctions; Goldman eyes $115 price

    Oil prices surged on Monday after the West imposed more sanctions on Russia, a key producer, due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Euro skids, rouble sinks to all-time low as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged around 30% on Monday, the euro slid almost 1% versus the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese Yen were in demand after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting some of its banks off the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Adding to market nerves, Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - on high alert.

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.