Argonaut Gold Announces Gold Price Protection for the Remainder of the Magino Construction Phase

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") announces that it has entered into monthly unsecured forward gold sales contracts of 7,500 gold ounces between April 2022 and March 2023 at a price of $1,916 per gold ounce. These forward sales contracts total 90,000 ounces over the next 12 months and provide certainty of cash flow during the final year of Magino project construction. These contracts represent between 40 and 45% of Argonaut's expected annual gold production, based on the Company's most recent projections for production (see our press release dated March 1, 2022). The Company believes that these forward gold sales contracts will be helpful for a potential future debt financing, which Argonaut is working to finalize during the second quarter of 2022.

Argonaut Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)
Argonaut Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)

"We believe that the Magino project will be transformational to the future of Argonaut. The objective of the forward gold sales contracts is to take advantage of recent commodity price increases and limit our exposure to risk associated with adverse fluctuations over the next year. This will allow Argonaut to have greater certainty in operating cash flows while we finalize the construction of Magino", said David Ponczoch, Argonaut's Chief Financial Officer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold"). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Magino construction capital estimate; the ability to finance additional construction costs on a timely basis on terms acceptable to Argonaut; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the impact of inflation on costs of exploration, development and production; estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; timing of approval for modifications to existing permits; permitting and legal processes in relation to mining permitting and approval; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; success of exploration activities; the impact of COVID-19, the response of governments to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of such responses; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include: the availability and changing terms of financing; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; variations in ore grade or recovery rates; changes in market conditions, including, but not limited to, supply chain issues and inflation; the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; risks relating to international operations; fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; the impact of COVID-19 and the impact and effectiveness of governmental responses to COVID-19; labour disputes; and other risks of the mining industry, including, but not limited to, the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. These factors are discussed in greater detail in Argonaut's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Argonaut believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and Ana Paula project, and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.
Dan Symons
Vice President
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 416-915-3107
Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.

