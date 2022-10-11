Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter 2022 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on November 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on November 4, 2022.

Argonaut Gold Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q3 2022 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-664-6392 International: 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 82292873 Webcast

www.argonautgold.com



Q3 2022 Conference Call Replay

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-888-390-0541 International Replay Call: 1-416-764-8677 Replay Entry Code: 292873#

The conference call and replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on November 4, 2022 until 11:59 pm EDT on November 11, 2022.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Joanna Longo

Investor Relations

Phone: 416-575-6965

Email: investor.relations@argonautgold.com

