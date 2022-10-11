U.S. markets closed

Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter 2022 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on November 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on November 4, 2022.

Argonaut Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)

Argonaut Gold Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q3 2022 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America):

1-888-664-6392

International:

1-416-764-8659

Conference ID:

82292873

Webcast

www.argonautgold.com


Q3 2022 Conference Call Replay

Toll Free Replay Call (North America):

1-888-390-0541

International Replay Call:

1-416-764-8677

Replay Entry Code:

292873#

The conference call and replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on November 4, 2022 until 11:59 pm EDT on November 11, 2022.

About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:  

Argonaut Gold Inc.
Joanna Longo
Investor Relations
Phone:  416-575-6965
Email: investor.relations@argonautgold.com 

Source: Argonaut Gold Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c2705.html

