Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2022.
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Number of Directors
198,263,611(98.63%)
2,752,323(1.37%)
–
Appointment of Auditors
211,995,835(99.52%)
–
1,029,847(0.48%)
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
197,691,418(98.35%)
3,324,516(1.65%)
–
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
Name
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
James E. Kofman
Elected
192,047,081(95.54%)
8,968,853(4.46%)
Ian Atkinson
Elected
187,888,575(93.47%)
13,126,859(6.53%)
Stephen Lang
Elected
188,487,204(93.77%)
12,528,730(6.23%)
Dale C. Peniuk
Elected
188,431,184(93.74%)
12,584,750(6.26%)
Paula Rogers
Elected
196,284,311(97.65%)
4,731,123(2.35%)
Audra B. Walsh
Elected
197,787,118(98.39%)
3,228,816(1.61%)
Lawrence P. Radford
Elected
198,114,322(98.56%)
2,901,612(1.44%)
Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 5, 2022, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Corporation also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
