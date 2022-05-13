U.S. markets closed

Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
  ARNGF

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2022.

Argonaut Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)
Argonaut Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Number of Directors

198,263,611(98.63%)

2,752,323(1.37%)

Appointment of Auditors

211,995,835(99.52%)

1,029,847(0.48%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

197,691,418(98.35%)

3,324,516(1.65%)

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

James E. Kofman

Elected

192,047,081(95.54%)

8,968,853(4.46%)

Ian Atkinson

Elected

187,888,575(93.47%)

13,126,859(6.53%)

Stephen Lang

Elected

188,487,204(93.77%)

12,528,730(6.23%)

Dale C. Peniuk

Elected

188,431,184(93.74%)

12,584,750(6.26%)

Paula Rogers

Elected

196,284,311(97.65%)

4,731,123(2.35%)

Audra B. Walsh

Elected

197,787,118(98.39%)

3,228,816(1.61%)

Lawrence P. Radford

Elected

198,114,322(98.56%)

2,901,612(1.44%)

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 5, 2022, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Corporation also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c2888.html

