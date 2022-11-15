U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,046.50
    +80.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,983.00
    +422.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,104.75
    +370.00 (+3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.90
    +34.90 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +12.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0109 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7830
    -0.0820 (-2.12%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    +0.70 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    +0.0202 (+1.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3750
    -1.6250 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,996.07
    -65.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.30
    +26.02 (+6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.16
    +21.99 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

ARGONAUT GOLD REPORTS A FATAL ACCIDENT AT THE COMPANY'S MAGINO PROJECT

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") regrets to announce a fatal accident occurred at its Magino Project in northern Ontario.

On Monday, November 14th at approximately 10:57 am, an isolated incident occurred involving a contractor working on the construction of the mill facility which has resulted in a fatality.

"We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority and the loss of this individual is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones," said Larry Radford, President and CEO of Argonaut Gold.

The Company is working with authorities in investigating the accident to determine the cause.  Additional information will be provided as appropriate.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production.  Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA.  The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Joanna Longo
Investor Relations
Phone: 416-575-6965
Email: investor.relations@argonautgold.com

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c2770.html

Recommended Stories

  • Allot Communications (ALLT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Allot Communications (ALLT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 15.15% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Warren Buffett Uses Stealth to Take a Big Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor

    The Oracle of Omaha managed to execute a boatload of TSM stock purchases without attracting attention on the semiconductor giant's charts.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Berkshire Bought Taiwan Semi Stock. Here’s What Else It Bought and Sold.

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.

  • Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Economists See US Inflation Running Even Hotter Through Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists see US inflation running hotter through next year than they did a month ago and recession odds continue to mount against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitProjections