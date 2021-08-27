U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.00
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,209.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,318.00
    +43.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.60
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    +0.87 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9760
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,150.44
    +118.83 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.34
    -20.96 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,614.55
    -127.74 (-0.46%)
     

This Is Arguably the Best Panasonic Camera for the Money

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

The Panasonic S5 truly innovated. It’s the only full-frame camera with Live Composite for astrophotographers. Nothing else compares! Panasonic cameras are fantastic for video. I don’t think anyone can question that. But in terms of still photography, they’ve really come into their own with the full frame lineup of cameras. The Panasonic S5 is one of our favorite cameras to come out in the past year. And if you don’t mind buying it used, it’s also probably one of the best purchases you can make right now. Hit the jump for our roundup of great Panasonic deals.

