Argus launches large cargo diesel price assessments

·3 min read

As Europe prepares to replace Russian diesel, market participants increasingly turn to larger cargoes for imports

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched price assessments for diesel delivered in large 90,000-100,000t cargoes to Europe, in response to changing trade patterns caused by forthcoming sanctions on Russian diesel imports.

Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)
Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)

Europe does not have sufficient refining capacity to meet its diesel needs and typically imports 600,000 b/d of supplies from outside the region, 60% of which are currently supplied by Russia. Many companies have already voluntarily stopped purchasing Russian diesel on a spot basis, but considerable volumes are still moving to Europe on long-term contracts. A legal ban on Russian oil product imports comes into effect from February, and market participants are already identifying and seeking to secure alternative sources of supply.

Replacement diesel is likely to come from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and the US. To make the long journey from Asia-Pacific to Europe economic, fuel will typically be shipped in large tankers of 90,000-100,000t capacity, which contrasts with the usual 25,000-30,000t cargoes of Russian diesel. Argus has launched new prices for these larger Long Range 2 (LR2) cargoes delivered to the Mediterranean and to northwest Europe as a result of this shift.

Earlier this year, Argus also launched price assessments for 30,000-60,000t cargoes, which are the size of most US and cross-Europe shipments.

The Argus Open Markets (AOM) platform enables registered market participants to post bids and offers for long range diesel cargoes delivered into Europe, as well as to initiate trades, providing full and real-time transparency.

Argus has also started pricing diesel and gasoline exported from Bohai Bay in China's northeast refining hub. China has excess refining capacity for its domestic requirements and its government may opt to take advantage of the new demand for oil products that will come from Europe.

"As markets adapt to a world without Russian oil, new trade patterns are emerging. Argus is pleased to be the first price reporting agency to launch assessments that will illuminate the changing structure, Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "The new LR2 prices provide accurate value for these long-range cargoes, and add transparency that will help companies make informed decisions about diesel purchases."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan
+44 20 7780 4200
Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway
+1 713 968 0000
Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto
+65 6496 9960
Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with 1,200 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 27 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-launches-large-cargo-diesel-price-assessments-301656303.html

SOURCE Argus Media

