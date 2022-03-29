U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Argus launches non-Russian diesel price in Europe

·2 min read

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched a daily price for diesel of non-Russian origin delivered to Europe.

Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)
Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)

Russia has been a key supplier to Europe, accounting for up to 60pc of diesel imported into the region each year. Although fuel supplied from Russia is not currently sanctioned, many buyers have been reluctant to purchase Russian diesel since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on 24 February.

As a result, non-Russian diesel has been trading at a significant premium to Russian-sourced supplies, and the market has effectively split in two.

At the request of market participants, Argus has launched a new daily assessment for non-Russian diesel, delivered into the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam (ARA) port complex. The new price is based on 30,000-60,000t cargoes, arriving 10-25 days after the date of trade.

The new price will represent fair market value of non-Russian diesel, providing buyers and sellers which do not wish to trade Russian diesel with an alternative benchmark value.

Argus will meanwhile continue to publish its existing ARA assessment for diesel with no restrictions on origin.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We have seen a two-tier market develop, including in European diesel, which has been heavily reliant on Russian supplies historically. With many companies not wishing to trade Russian-sourced supplies, our new assessment will provide transparency and insight into the market that has emerged for non-Russian origin product."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan
+44 20 7780 4200
Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway
+1 713 968 0000
Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto
+65 6496 9960
Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,100 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 26 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-launches-non-russian-diesel-price-in-europe-301511942.html

SOURCE Argus Media

