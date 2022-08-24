ARHAUS DEBUTS ITS FALL 2022 COLLECTION WITH ANNUAL STYLE ISSUE

'The Art of Home' celebrates the evolution of home as a reflection of ever-changing personal style in an artful presentation of fall product debuts

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, introduces today its Fall 2022 Collection with the launch of its annual style issue. 'The Art of Home' celebrates the personal journey and ongoing artform of curating one's home as an evolving environment. The complete Fall 2022 Collection of furniture and décor is now available at Arhaus.com/Fall2022 .

"Whether a changing season or a new experience, we're constantly evolving, and our home is a reflection of our story," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "'The Art of Home' mirrors that sentiment with pages full of beautiful pieces – each with their own journey that begins with our travels around the world, the discovery of an inspiring material, and the craftsmanship of our artisan partners who transform it into a work of art for your home where you and your loved ones continue to write its story for many years to come."

'The Art of Home' strikes an effortless balance of timeless and modern design while maintaining a deep sense of authenticity to the heritage of Arhaus. Showcased within its pages, discover sculptural forms paired with organic textures, fresh takes on traditional shapes, and forward-thinking statement pieces – all of which demonstrate the elevated appreciation for natural and textured materials for which Arhaus is known.

Statement silhouettes soften contemporary compositions and delight in the organic, unfettered shapes seen in the new Perth Dining Table with its asymmetrical profile and rounded edges, as well as the Kinnan Bed , which blends traditional time-honored upholstery techniques with a modern curved profile, finished in sumptuous velvet. Arhaus' creative employment of new natural materials – such as the burl wood and natural stone that take shape in the Corey and Lonelle furniture introductions – juxtapose nature's imperfect beauty with sleek contemporary forms.

New foundational pieces including the Halden Collection with its deep, lofty cushions, and modern-meets-classic silhouette provide effortless comfort, while the distinctive shape and natural wood of the St. Martin Bedroom Collection encompasses the style issue's theme of transformation, melding elements across styles and trends to craft quality pieces for an artistically curated and dynamic home.

Additional highlights from Arhaus' hundreds of fall product introductions include:

Miller Bedroom Collection : Artisan-crafted with American walnut by Amish woodworkers, Miller's softly curved design offers spacious, soft-close drawers that highlight the wood's natural tone with subtle metal accents.

Owen Sectional : Upholstered in rich, textured bouclé performance fabric reminiscent of salt and pepper, Owen offers deep, cozy cushions and subtle flange detailing for ultimate comfort.

Aimee Lounge Chair : Welcoming and versatile, Aimee is thoughtfully reminiscent of both French antiques and mid-century modern style with its chic flared legs, two-tone rattan caning, and gently curved back.

Onyx Side Tables : Dynamic textures and organic hues of gray marble, rust, and solid onyx add layers of interest with simplistically elevated design.

Finnley Collection : With options for almost every room, Finnley stands out with its reeded-oak detailing and effortless combination of wood, white marble, and zinc alloy.

Abbot Leather Chair : A traditional yet timeless statement piece, Abbot's sleek, low profile and thin padded cushions are accentuated by its rounded shape and rich leather, handcrafted by upholstery artisans in North Carolina.

Calista Bedroom Collection : Contemporary Scandinavian design takes form in Calista's shelter-style bed, carved from mixed materials with six coordinating bedroom pieces.

New Arrivals from the Fall 2022 Collection are now available to explore at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to discover the annual style issue, 'The Art of Home,' continue the journey at Arhaus.com/Catalog .

