U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,321.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.30
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    +0.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    -15.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0190 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    17.38
    +0.23 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,661.74
    -1,625.91 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.23
    -53.48 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.44
    +14.66 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

ARHT Media Expands Distribution in the United States and South America Through Strategic Partnership With Metro Audio Visual Productions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARHT Media Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Metro Audio Visual Productions Inc. (“Metro AV”), a global audio visual and events production company that designs and executes events, have entered into a strategic partnership, wherein Metro AV will offer ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology across the United States, South America, and Europe. Metro AV will offer their production services coupled with ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology to address the needs of an evolving events industry.

“With our new strategic partnership with Metro AV, we are able to execute even more events across the United States and South America which will allow us to keep up with the growing demand for our technology,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “The events industry is keen for new and refreshing solutions to navigate hybrid, virtual and in-person events, while seamlessly adapting to any logistical constraints. We believe ARHT’s technology is the perfect solution to bring engaging presenters and content to audiences from any location as the industry continues to evolve due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Michael Griffith, President of Metro AV, commented, “ARHT’s innovative HoloPresence™ solutions enable us to create fully immersive events for our customers, with the ability to engage audiences across various formats and from anywhere in the world. We’ve already hit the ground running and are seeing a demand for ARHT’s technology in both our existing client base and in targets we hope to reach as we get started.”

About Metro Audio Visual
Metro AV is one of the leading suppliers in the live event industry. They help their clients design and deliver event experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings such as their Backdrop ONE system, a previsualization rendering process (both 2D & 3D) digital printing capabilities, livestreaming for both virtual and hybrid events, coupled with their ability to support clients both domestically and internationally, the Metro AV team is able to increase brand awareness, by utilizing their production expertise and talented service professionals. “What makes us different is our collaborative culture, best-in-class equipment, global support, and personalized approach, which we’ve gained from our 23 years of producing events for some of the most recognizable brands in the world.”

For more info, please visit https://metroaudiovisual.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact
Salman Amin
ARHT Media
samin@arhtmedia.com

Investor Contact
Phil Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1233
ARHT@kcsa.com

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods shares soar after record profit and sales, special dividend

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares soared 11% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported record second-quarter profit and sales. Net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 per share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.08 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.88. Sales of $3.27 billion were up from $2.71 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.84 billion. Comparable sales rose 19.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5.4% inc

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 3 Growth Stocks Can Rise by More Than 70% Within 2 Years

    Many growth stocks have been struggling in recent weeks amid uncertainty related to COVID-19 and just how our economic recovery might look in the weeks ahead. The company is coming off a strong second-quarter performance where sales of $126 million for the period ending June 30 were up 190% year over year.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...