Aria Cybersecurity Introduces Breakthrough Solution Accelerated by NVIDIA to Stop Network-Based Cyber-Attacks Within Core of the Internet and Public Cloud

BOSTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) announces its ARIA Zero Trust Gateway, a next-generation network security solution focused on automated 100G Network Response accelerated by the NVIDIA® BlueField-2® DPU .

Network Service Providers and Cloud Operators asked for a better approach than a firewall/IPS to solve today’s network security requirements. They need to stop a wider array of network attacks immediately, as soon as detected, at today’s 100G network line rates.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

Runs in-line at 100G as well as 10 and 25 G speeds

Finds and stops network attacks and data exfiltration in real-time

Runs fully automated

Does not impact customer data performance or service SLAs

Lowers the cost per protected packet by up to 10x

Lowers the cost per packet watt by up to 10x vs alternatives

Lower the rack footprint by up to 10x



The ARIA Zero Trust (AZT) Gateway is deployed as a compact, in-line bump-in-the-wire standalone network device that will stop attacks without impacting the delivery of other traffic crossing the wire. To do so, the AZT Gateway operates by sitting in line with the data traffic, analyzing each packet at line rate, creating analytics for threat analysis while enforcing existing standing protection policies as well as those dynamically written to stop detected attacks.

To detect attacks, the packet analytics go to the central brain of the solution. This brain is ARIA’s Advanced Detection & Response (ADR) product that uses ML and AI-driven threat models that analyze the analytics for over 70 different types of attacks utilizing the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This is accomplished in a totally automated approach that may take humans out of the detection loop. In addition, specific traffic conversation copies can be sent to an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) function for deeper analysis. In both cases, the results are relayed back to the gateway as dynamically generated rules to block and remove the identified attack conversations in real-time. Attacks can be identified and stopped in seconds without humans in the loop – a major breakthrough.

“The BlueField-2 DPU’s unique capabilities packed into a compact footprint combined with low power draw make it the ideal platform for our AZT Gateway when deploying in network provider and Cloud data center environments,” said Gary Southwell ARIA Cybersecurity’s VP & GM.

AZT Gateway software leverages the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU’s data center infrastructure-on-a-chip capabilities to provide the ability to monitor two 100G links at a time without dropping traffic or consuming any critical CPU resources. The BlueField-2 DPU further provides AZT with hardware accelerators that create the analytics for each packet. The AZT system software executes within the BlueField-2’s highly efficient Arm core processor to classify each packet at a conversation level as well as to apply the preset and the dynamically generated rulesets.

“ARIA Zero Trust Gateway solves a critical cyber problem for service providers who need a modern approach to protect their customers’ data from attack,” said Ami Badani, vice president of Networking at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA BlueField DPUs offload, accelerate and isolate infrastructure workloads to equip innovators such as ARIA to create pioneering next-generation security applications. The BlueField-2 DPU further provides AZT with hardware accelerators to deliver the accelerated performance to handle today’s demanding networking speeds in excess of 100G.”

ARIA Zero Trust Gateway is now available for purchase. Interested parties should contact GetSmarterSecurity@ariacybersecurity.com to connect with one of our cybersecurity experts.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

